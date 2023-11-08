Sensex (0.05%)
Centre taking steps to promote Ayush system of medicine: MoS Mahendrabhai

The Ministry of Ayush is working on the operationalisation of 12,500 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (AHWCs) under NAM by 2023-24, the minister said

This revised health benefit package is expected to be rolled out from November this year, the health ministry said

"It is Modiji's dream to take the Ayush system of medicine forward," Mahendrabhai said

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Union Minister of State for Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai on Wednesday said the Centre is taking steps for the promotion and propagation of the Ayush system of medicine in the country.
Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made significant progress in reinventing the proven benefits of the traditional system of medicine to enrich the quality of lives of the people, he said.
Our traditional medicine systems are efficacious, Mahendrabhai, who was accompanied by Rajesh Kotecha, Special Secretary in the Ayush Ministry, said at a press conference here.
Talking about the ministry's flagship National Ayush Mission (NAM) programme, he said it is being implemented with the vision to provide Ayush healthcare services throughout the country.
The Ministry of Ayush is working on the operationalisation of 12,500 Ayush Health and Wellness Centres (AHWCs) under NAM by 2023-24, the minister said.
Replying to a question, he said that modern and traditional medicine systems will have to go hand in hand to provide the best healthcare to the people.
"It is Modiji's dream to take the Ayush system of medicine forward," Mahendrabhai said.
He emphasized the need for bolstering evidence-based scientific research in the Ayush sector.
The minister said each year, Ayurveda Day is celebrated on November 10 across India as a mark of respect to Lord Dhanvantari. The theme chosen this year is 'Ayurveda for One Health', he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Centre Ayush Ministry

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

