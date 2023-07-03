The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has announced ceiling prices for 53 drugs, including those used to treat type 2 diabetes and anxiety. The authority, under the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizers, has announced two lists of drugs with a price ceiling. One contains 51 names, and the other two.The retail price of vildagliptin and metformin hydrochloride has been fixed at Rs 13.68 per tablet. This is used to control blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. The price of another drug for the same purpose, made with a combination of sitagliptin, pioglitazone and metformin hydrochloride, has been fixed at Rs 17.69.Similarly, the price of dapagliflozin+metformin+vildagliptin, used in treating type 2 diabetes, has been fixed at Rs 19.11 per tablet.For depression and anxiety, the price of paroxetine (controlled release) and clonazepam capsules has been fixed at Rs 15.81.Also Read: Imported drugs for rare diseases to be exempt from customs dutyThe price of etoricoxib and paracetamol tablets, used for pain and fever management, has been set at Rs 8.99.In the second list, the NPPA also announced the price of Dabigatran (110) and Dabigatran (150) at Rs 31.81 and Rs 35.59, respectively. These are used to prevent and treat blood clots and strokes.According to a report by Mint, the regulator has asked all the drug manufacturers to revise their prices according to the ceiling. If they are found flouting the order, they may have to deposit the overcharged amount with the Centre.The action by the authority comes just days after a report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the number of diabetes patients in India had jumped 44 per cent in the last four years. India currently has over 100 million diabetes patients.