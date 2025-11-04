Century Real Estate to launch ₹3,000 cr mixed-use project in East Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Century Real Estate has announced its latest mixed-use development project in East Bengaluru with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 3,000 crore.
Spread across a 14-acre land parcel, the project, located off the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Marathahalli, will feature 1.7 million square feet of premium residential development, including 750 apartments, along with 0.5 million square feet of commercial and retail space.
Strategically located along the bustling ORR corridor, the development is designed to offer a seamless blend of lifestyle, work, and leisure.
“Marathahalli stands at the intersection of convenience and opportunity. This is a place where Bengaluru’s professional, cultural, and innovation hubs converge. We are witnessing unprecedented demand in this micro-market. This is propelled by its strategic location at the convergence of major IT corridors, exceptional connectivity via ORR and upcoming metro, and easy access to employment hubs and social infrastructure,” Maninder Chhabra, director - Sales, Marketing & CRM, Century Real Estate, said.
“Our upcoming development in the region is designed as a mixed-use ecosystem that mirrors the city’s progressive urban outlook, bringing together homes, workplaces, retail, and recreation in one connected destination. This development underscores our commitment to creating future-ready communities that combine livability, accessibility, and long-term value,” added Chhabra.
The project will showcase contemporary architecture by international design firm Belt Collins. Envisioned as a vibrant, walkable district, it offers seamless connectivity between residential, retail, and commercial zones, supporting a balanced lifestyle that mirrors the evolving aspirations of Bengaluru’s modern urban professionals.
Century Real Estate has a land bank of over 3,000 acres and a development portfolio of over 25 million square feet comprising premium residential and commercial assets like hotels, office buildings, residences, educational institutions, and integrated townships.