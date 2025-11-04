Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 12:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Century Real Estate to launch ₹3,000 cr mixed-use project in East Bengaluru

Century Real Estate to launch ₹3,000 cr mixed-use project in East Bengaluru

Spread across a 14-acre land parcel, the project, will feature 1.7 million square feet of premium residential development

real estate

Century Real Estate holds a land bank of over 3,000 acres and a development portfolio exceeding 25 million square feet

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Century Real Estate has announced its latest mixed-use development project in East Bengaluru with a gross development value (GDV) of Rs 3,000 crore.
 
Spread across a 14-acre land parcel, the project, located off the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Marathahalli, will feature 1.7 million square feet of premium residential development, including 750 apartments, along with 0.5 million square feet of commercial and retail space.
 
Strategically located along the bustling ORR corridor, the development is designed to offer a seamless blend of lifestyle, work, and leisure.
 
“Marathahalli stands at the intersection of convenience and opportunity. This is a place where Bengaluru’s professional, cultural, and innovation hubs converge. We are witnessing unprecedented demand in this micro-market. This is propelled by its strategic location at the convergence of major IT corridors, exceptional connectivity via ORR and upcoming metro, and easy access to employment hubs and social infrastructure,” Maninder Chhabra, director - Sales, Marketing & CRM, Century Real Estate, said.
   
“Our upcoming development in the region is designed as a mixed-use ecosystem that mirrors the city’s progressive urban outlook, bringing together homes, workplaces, retail, and recreation in one connected destination. This development underscores our commitment to creating future-ready communities that combine livability, accessibility, and long-term value,” added Chhabra.
 
The project will showcase contemporary architecture by international design firm Belt Collins. Envisioned as a vibrant, walkable district, it offers seamless connectivity between residential, retail, and commercial zones, supporting a balanced lifestyle that mirrors the evolving aspirations of Bengaluru’s modern urban professionals.
 
Century Real Estate has a land bank of over 3,000 acres and a development portfolio of over 25 million square feet comprising premium residential and commercial assets like hotels, office buildings, residences, educational institutions, and integrated townships.

More From This Section

SAEL, Renweable energy firms, Green energy

India may cancel stalled green power projects struggling to find clients

FILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea at the India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Supreme Court allows govt to offer relief on all Vodafone Idea dues

Office, Office space

India flexes to top of APAC's flex office league as GCC demand surgespremium

auditing, auditing firms auditing companies, audit

NFRA rolls out audit toolkit to aid small and medium practitioners

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

Quick commerce players slash platform, delivery fees to attract customers

Topics : Century Real Estate Bengaluru Real Estate housing project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Lenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon