Monday, November 03, 2025 | 08:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Quick commerce players slash platform, delivery fees to attract customers

Quick commerce players slash platform, delivery fees to attract customers

Notably, the platform fee is an amount companies charge for operations like running and maintaining their applications, while the delivery fee goes to delivery partners

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

Another qcom company, Blinkit, has not made any changes to its current fee structure.

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the quick commerce (qcom) race heats up, platforms are queuing up to waive additional fees above a certain amount on orders to make shopping more affordable and attract price-sensitive customers.
 
As part of its ‘All New Zepto Experience’ initiative, unicorn Zepto is not charging any platform fee, delivery fee, or surge charge (rain fee or an additional fee due to high demand) on orders above ₹99. For orders below ₹99, the company currently charges a delivery fee of around ₹30.
 
Similarly, Swiggy Instamart has also scrapped any additional fee, though the threshold for free orders is slightly higher at ₹299. The move is part of the company’s ‘No November Surge’ campaign. However, for orders below this amount, the company is charging a handling fee and goods and services tax (GST). It includes GST on delivery and a surge fee, and GST on the handling fee. The standard delivery fee for orders below ₹199 is ₹30, and for orders above ₹199 is ₹16.
   
Notably, the platform fee is an amount companies charge for operations like running and maintaining their applications, while the delivery fee goes to delivery partners.
 
Another qcom company, Blinkit, has not made any changes to its current fee structure. The platform continues to provide free delivery on orders over ₹199 while also charging a handling fee. Blinkit charges a delivery fee of ₹30 on orders below ₹199. Likewise, Flipkart Minutes, the qcom arm of e-commerce platform Flipkart, also does not charge a delivery fee on orders worth over ₹199.
 
Qcom platforms are aggressively fighting for market share and building a war chest. For instance, Zepto recently announced the closure of an approximately $450-million funding round at a valuation of $7 billion, and Swiggy Instamart is also gearing up for a ₹10,000-crore fundraise, likely through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

More From This Section

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

IndusInd Holdings completes Invesco AMC deal, becomes MF co-sponsor

IIT Bombay

Alkem Foundation and IIT Bombay collaborate for advanced research centre

FILE PHOTO: A man walks across the LED display board showing the logo of Vodafone-Idea at the India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi, India, October 3, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

SC permits full reassessment of Vodafone Idea's AGR dues up to FY17

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

Inviga Healthcare buys 21% stake in medical equipment maker Forus Health

A container ship at the Port of Los Angeles

JNPA signs MoUs worth ₹2.2 trillion for port infra, Vadhvan port project

Topics : Zepto Swiggy Blinkit E-commerce firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon