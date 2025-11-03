India flexes to top of APAC's flex office league as GCC demand surges

Driven by rising demand from global capability centres (GCCs) — especially mid-tier global firms entering India for the first time — the country has become the largest market in the Asia-Pacific region for flexible (flex) workspaces.

According to a global study by Cushman & Wakefield, India now has over 85 million square feet (msf) of flex office space. Of this, 35 msf has been leased in the past three years — equivalent to more than 500,000 seats.

Amit Ramani, managing director of Awfis Space Solutions, one of the leading players in the segment, says: “Today, mid-tier global companies are coming