Home / Industry / News / India flexes to top of APAC's flex office league as GCC demand surges

Mid-tier global firms setting up GCCs for first time power the surge in flexible workspace demand

Office, Office space
Photo: Shutterstock.com

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Driven by rising demand from global capability centres (GCCs) — especially mid-tier global firms entering India for the first time — the country has become the largest market in the Asia-Pacific region for flexible (flex) workspaces.
 
According to a global study by Cushman & Wakefield, India now has over 85 million square feet (msf) of flex office space. Of this, 35 msf has been leased in the past three years — equivalent to more than 500,000 seats.
 
Amit Ramani, managing director of Awfis Space Solutions, one of the leading players in the segment, says: “Today, mid-tier global companies are coming
