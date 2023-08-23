Chandigarh Housing Board asked to desist from anti-competitive practices

Competition Commission has directed Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) to desist from indulging in anti-competitive practices and decided not to impose any penalty as the entity has already taken corrective measures.

It was alleged that CHB has abused its dominant position by imposing unfair terms and clauses on the allottees, among others, with respect to a self-financing housing scheme floated in 2010.

The 'market for the provision of services for development and sale of residential flats in the Union Territory of Chandigarh' was considered as the relevant one while assessing the complaint, according to an official release on Wednesday.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) found that CHB was in a dominant position so as to operate independently of the competitive forces prevailing in the relevant market.

Further, the regulator noted that there was non-disclosure of date of delivery of possession to applicants of the flats and levying of penal interest for full month on account of delay of one day in credit of instalment.

These were found to be anti-competitive by the regulator.

Corrective measures were taken by CHB and therefore, the regulator had refrained from imposing any monetary penalty on the entity, as per the release.