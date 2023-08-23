Mumbai to see the highest rise in residential prices in the world in 2024

At 5 per cent, Mumbai is likely to witness the highest rise in residential prices in 2024, a report released on Wednesday said. New Zealand's Auckland will also see a price rise of 5 per cent.

According to real estate consultancy Knight Frank's "Prime Global Cities Index", improving gross domestic product (GDP) figures, Mumbai's relative value and investment in infrastructure will be the prime influencers in pushing prices higher for the luxury housing market in the city.

The consultancy released a forecast for the top 26 cities in the world. Mumbai and Auckland were followed by Singapore and Madrid, which are likely to see a price rise of 4 per cent.

Two cities, Berlin and Edinburgh, are likely to see a fall in residential prices by 1 and 3 per cent respectively. Moreover, London is expected to see no change in home prices.

Knight Frank also released a ranking of cities based on the residential price rise in the quarter that ended on June 31. At 48.8 per cent, Dubai saw the steepest price rise in home prices in the quarter compared to the same quarter last year.

Dubai has been at the top for eight quarters now. It was followed by Tokyo at 26.2 per cent and Manila at 19.9 per cent.

Also Read Kylian Mbappe transfer news: French star set to be highest-paid footballer Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home Sale of residential property in Mumbai touches a five-year high in 2022 Bigger the better: Average flat sizes in Delhi NCR rise 50% Higher demand pushed residential prices up 6% in April-June quarter: Report Shriram Properties, ASK Property Fund to jointly invest in Chennai project Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022 Pilot's death brings focus back on industry norms to handle fatigue Tata Communications launches cloud-based roaming lab for 5G trials Regulatory authority in e-comm needed for protecting small players: CAIT

Mumbai, which ranked sixth globally, saw the steepest price rise in India at 5.2 per cent. The other two Indian cities in the ranking were Bengaluru at the 20th spot and Delhi at the 26th spot. The rise in home prices in Bengaluru was 3.6 per cent, and in Delhi, it was 0.2 per cent.

19 of the 46 cities saw a fall in residential prices. Wellington saw the steepest fall at 15.1 per cent, followed by 12.9 per cent in Frankfurt and 11.1 per cent in San Francisco.

On the aggregate, the cities saw a 1.5 per cent rise in residential prices.

"Coming out of a prolonged stagnation over the last decade, prime property price movement in the country was also positively influenced by strong sales momentum in the category amid limited ready inventory, and increased construction cost in recent years," said Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director at Knight Frank India.