CII urges govt to establish India Development and Strategic Fund

In a proposal to the government, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested setting up a sovereign-backed, professionally managed India Development and Strategic Fund (IDSF) to support long-term growth and global economic security.

CII said the IDSF would be a twin-arm national fund that would mobilise domestic and global savings and recycle national capital from mature assets into new productive capacity while securing critical economic interests abroad.

How large could the proposed IDSF corpus be by 2047?

The industry chamber said that with disciplined design and funding, IDSF could, over the next two decades, build a managed