Home / Industry / News / CII urges govt to establish India Development and Strategic Fund

CII urges govt to establish India Development and Strategic Fund

The industry body has urged government to set up a professionally managed, sovereign-backed fund to mobilise domestic and global capital and strengthen India's economic and strategic interests by 2047

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
CII proposes a sovereign-backed India Development and Strategic Fund to fuel long-term growth, mobilise global capital, and secure India’s strategic and economic interests by 2047.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

In a proposal to the government, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested setting up a sovereign-backed, professionally managed India Development and Strategic Fund (IDSF) to support long-term growth and global economic security.
 
CII said the IDSF would be a twin-arm national fund that would mobilise domestic and global savings and recycle national capital from mature assets into new productive capacity while securing critical economic interests abroad.
 
How large could the proposed IDSF corpus be by 2047?
 
The industry chamber said that with disciplined design and funding, IDSF could, over the next two decades, build a managed
Topics : Confederation of Indian Industry Indian Economy Sovereign funds infrastructure
