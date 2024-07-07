Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Coal import rises 5% to 52 MT in Apr-May; demand likely to fall in monsoon

India's coal import was 49.62 MT in April and May in FY24, according to data compiled by mjunction services ltd -- a B2B e-commerce platform from a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL

Coking Coal

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's coal import rose 5.3 per cent to 52.29 million tonnes (MT) in the first two months of the ongoing fiscal as against the year-ago period.
The country's coal import was 49.62 MT in April and May in FY24, according to data compiled by mjunction services ltd -- a B2B e-commerce platform from a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
However, coal import in May dropped marginally to 26.19 MT, from 26.57 MT a year earlier.
"Coal imports... were down 1.43 per cent as against 26.57 MT imported in May 2023," it said.
According to mjunction MD and CEO Vinaya Varma, the demand for imports is likely to remain subdued in the coming weeks due to the onset of monsoon while the production growth should stay healthy in the domestic market.
Also, coking coal prices are expected to move up in the seaborne market due to supply tightness and this may impact buyers' interest in the country.
Of the total imports in May, non-coking coal imports stood at 17.53 MT, against 18.10 MT imported in May last year. Coking coal import volume was 5.03 MT, against 5.10 TMT imported in May 2023.
Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.
After taking charge as coal and mines minister, G Kishan Reddy had said India should increase domestic production of the fossil fuel and reduce coal imports.
Reddy had said that 10 years ago there was coal shortage in the country which resulted in electricity shortage. But in the last 10 years there has been sufficient power availability, he said.

Also Read

Coal India

State-run Coal India's production rises by 8% to 189 MT in first quarter

mineral mining

India's maiden critical mineral auctions: Who are the participants?

Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi: From mining coal to building green energy and food security

coal mine

Sampling, grading of coal at 427 mines completed; to be applicable for FY24

Pralhad Joshi

Coal minister Joshi launches coal logistics policy for infra development

Topics : coal mining India coal import energy sector Fossil fuel SAIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon