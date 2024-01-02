Sensex (    %)
                        
Coal output rises nearly 11% in Dec to 92.87 million tonnes: Govt

"The coal sector has witnessed an unprecedented upswing, with production, dispatch and stock levels soaring to remarkable heights," the statement from the coal ministry said

Coking Coal

Coal dispatch in December increased by 8.36 per cent to 86.23 MT from 79.58 MT in December 2022 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

India's coal production increased by 10.75 per cent to 92.87 million tonne in December 2023 as compared to the year-ago period, an official statement said on Tuesday.
The country's coal output was 83.86 MT in December 2022.
"The coal sector has witnessed an unprecedented upswing, with production, dispatch and stock levels soaring to remarkable heights," the statement from the coal ministry said.
The production of state-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) rose 8.27 per cent to 71.86 MT last month as compared to 66.37 MT in December 2022.
According to the statement, the cumulative coal production of India during April-December 2023 increased to 684.31 MT from 608.34 MT in the year-ago period.
Coal dispatch in December increased by 8.36 per cent to 86.23 MT from 79.58 MT in December 2022.
The coal ministry further said it reaffirms its commitment to maintain consistent coal production and dispatch, ensuring an uninterrupted supply for a reliable and resilient energy sector.

Topics : Coal coal output Indian Economy economy

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

