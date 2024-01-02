Sensex (    %)
                        
Liquor bottle sales in Delhi rise 18% on year to 2.4 mn on New Year's Eve

According to official Excise department data, 3,99,60,509 (3.99 crore) liquor bottles were sold in December 2022 through a network of 520 shops

liquor shop delhi

Sales of liquor bottles breached the 10-lakh every day in December 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi recorded sales of 24 lakh liquor bottles on New Year's Eve, registering a nearly 18 per cent on-year growth from the corresponding date in 2022.
According to official Excise department data, 3,99,60,509 (3.99 crore) liquor bottles were sold in December 2022 through a network of 520 shops. In December 2023, 4,97,80,240 (4.97 crore) bottles were sold from 635 vends.
According to the data, 24,00,726 (24 lakh) liquor bottles were sold on New Year's Eve (December 31) -- the highest single-day sales during December 2023.
December 31, 2022, witnessed sales of 20,30,664 (20.30 lakh) bottles -- also the highest single-day sales figure for that month.
The second highest sales in December 2023 were recorded on Christmas Eve (December 24) when 19,42,717 (19.42 lakh) bottles were sold.
On the same day in 2022, the data showed that 14,69,357 (14.69 lakh) bottles were sold.
The data also showed that 17,79,379 (17.79 lakh) liquor bottles were sold on December 30, 2023, against 14,66,353 (14.66 lakh) on the same day in 2022.
In 2023, the lowest sales were recorded on December 5 when 12,84,222 (12.84 lakh) bottles were sold against 13,81,531 (13.81 lakh) on the same day in 2022.
In 2022, the lowest sales were seen on December 4, with 9,03,835 (9.03 lakh) bottles sold.
Sales of liquor bottles breached the 10-lakh every day in December 2023.

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

