The Centre is preparing to launch ‘Coal Reforms 3.0’, aimed at reducing overall coal imports and increasing the availability of coal for industrial sectors. The Ministry of Coal plans to unlock the domestic production of coking coal through several steps.



Following coal nationalisation in 1971 and the introduction of the e-bidding regime in 2015, the ministry views this as the third wave of reform, targeting non-power sectors, especially the steel industry. According to ministry sources, the government is targeting zero imports in the next two financial years.



The initial step involves a new forward bidding auction where domestic coking coal