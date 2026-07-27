Cognizant deepens Anthropic tie-up with Claude Partner Network expansion

Cognizant has expanded its partnership with Anthropic, becoming one of a small number of global premier partners in the Claude Partner Network, the Nasdaq-listed company said.

The expanded partnership addresses the gap between model capability and companies' ability to drive business results. It brings together the domain context, engineering depth and delivery scale needed to embed AI into the systems enterprises already run.

"Our role is to be the bridge. We bring the industry context, the engineering scale and the trust frameworks that use Claude to deliver production outcomes inside the most demanding enterprise environments," Cognizant Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar said in a statement.

Cognizant is already applying Claude in client work spanning multiple regulated industries, with measurable results. IT companies have been tying up with frontier model firms to help accelerate enterprise AI adoption, which has lagged expectations.

"Deepening our partnership with Cognizant will help more companies harness AI's growing capability and deploy it in real, practical ways for their businesses. From manufacturing to the life sciences, Cognizant is bringing Claude into the everyday work of some of the world's most demanding industries — the kinds of contexts where AI can demonstrate its greatest value for humanity," said Daniela Amodei, co-founder and president of Anthropic.