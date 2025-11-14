Consent managers become central to compliance with new DPDP rules

The newly notified administrative rules under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act are likely to increase both the demand and the role of consent managers that act on behalf of users, according to experts.

The rules, notified on Friday, set out a 12-month deadline for India-incorporated companies with a minimum net worth of ~20 million to apply to be consent managers. Such companies must register themselves with the Data Protection Board (DPB) and fulfil the obligations mentioned by the board from time to time.

The consent manager will be required to maintain a log of the consents given, denied,