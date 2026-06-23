Cooling appliance makers see double-digit summer sales amid scorching heat

Air-conditioner and refrigerator firms have seen strong growth despite price hikes due to the depreciating rupee, rising raw material costs and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) rating change that took effect at the start of the year.

Since March, cooling appliance makers have implemented price hikes of 8-15 per cent.

Voltas saw strong double-digit growth, especially in April-May, Mukundan Menon, managing director, Voltas Limited, told Business Standard.

“Our inventory levels are good. Demand has been very strong across the country barring Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi-NCR,” Menon said.

The company has taken two rounds of price hikes in March and April and is implementing another round in June to pass on higher raw material costs to the tune of 10-15 per cent, depending on the product.

On Sunday, the company said in a release that its air-conditioner sales crossed 1 million and attributed strong consumer demand as one reason behind this off-take.

Last year, air-conditioner and refrigerator sales lagged due to unseasonal rains witnessed in most parts of the country.

B Thiagarajan, managing director of Blue Star Ltd, said that volume growth stood at 25 per cent while value growth was at 30 per cent, but the full price increase due to higher raw material costs was not passed on to consumers, which could dent margins.

“The consumer sentiment was strong, but it's nothing to be excited about as last year was also a bad year due to weather conditions, and this year could be a painful year due to various economic issues, like the West Asia crisis, which could derail growth,” he said.

LG Electronics India Ltd has witnessed a strong April-June quarter as the air-conditioner segment was an outperformer. “India's tropical climate, combined with an extended summer season and delayed monsoon onset, has sustained strong consumer demand well beyond the typical peak period. With AC penetration still at around 11 per cent in a country of India's scale, the headroom for growth remains substantial,” Sanjay Chitkara, director and co-chief sales and marketing officer, LG Electronics India Limited, said.

He added that easing global tensions and moderating raw material costs are gradually restoring consumer confidence, a positive indicator for the broader industry.

“We expect this positive demand trajectory to carry through the coming quarters as well,” he added.