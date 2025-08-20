Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 05:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Core sector growth falls to 2% in July against 6.3% in same month last year

Core sector growth falls to 2% in July against 6.3% in same month last year

The core sector's output growth was 2.2 per cent in the previous month of June

Manufacturing sector

The production growth was dragged by five key sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, which recorded a decline in output in July.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Eight infrastructure sectors' growth slowed down to 2 per cent in July 2025 from 6.3 per cent in the same month last year, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The core sector's output growth was 2.2 per cent in the previous month of June.

The production growth was dragged by five key sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, and refinery products, which recorded a decline in output in July.

In April-July of this fiscal year, the eight infrastructure sectors expanded by 1.6 per cent, compared to 6.3 per cent during the same period last year.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 5:35 PM IST

Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
