Craft spirits pour new energy into India's alcobev giants as demand rises

India’s young, quality-conscious drinkers are driving a surge in craft gin and vodka, prompting major alcohol beverage (alcobev) companies to snap up boutique spirits brands. These acquisitions provide established players with a low-cost entry into fast-growing niches, allowing them to capture early momentum and diversify beyond traditional liquor categories.

Bengaluru-headquartered United Spirits, owned by Diageo, acquired craft spirits maker Nao Spirits for ₹130 crore in two tranches, completed in June 2025. Nao Spirits’ portfolio includes Greater Than London Dry Gin and Hapusa Himalayan Dry Gin.

Tilaknagar Industries also deepened its strategic investment in Spaceman Spirits Lab with about ₹33 crore