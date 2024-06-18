Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CREDAI joins hands with AEEE to promote net zero buildings in India

The building sector accounts for 25 per cent of India's greenhouse gas emissions and is expected to exceed India's total remaining carbon budget by 2070

real estate

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) has joined hands with the Alliance for an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE) to promote design and construction of net-zero buildings in India through exchange of knowledge and capacity building, according to a press release.

The building sector accounts for 25 per cent of India’s greenhouse gas emissions and is expected to exceed India’s total remaining carbon budget by 2070, as per the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy. India has committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2070.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The partnership aims to develop initiatives and market transformation strategies that enhance energy efficiency, climate resilience, and sustainability in the Indian building and construction sector. It will also focus on the Solar Decathlon India, the world's largest Net Zero Building Challenge for youth from Indian institutions.

To support green initiatives in the country, CREDAI has pledged to certify 100,000 homes and 25 million square feet of commercial real estate with green building certifications annually.
Topics : greenhouse gas emissions Carbon emissions Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVESwati MaliwalGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon