MeitY hears industry concerns over the draft Digital Competition Bill

Representatives from the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Digital News Publishers Association, Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, and Cyber Cafe Association of India on Tuesday expressed their concerns about the draft Digital Competition Bill in a meeting hosted by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

IT Secretary S Krishnan, who chaired the meeting, said that the submissions made in the meeting will be conveyed to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, said sources.

The meeting holds significance as divergent stances have emerged within the digital players. While the big tech players have opposed the introduction of any ex-ante framework under the Digital Competition Bill (DCB), saying that it could have a potential negative effect on innovation and investments, several Indian startups have favoured the stance.

IAMAI, which is the largest representative body for digital startups and companies, in its submission argued against the need for ex-ante regulations for digital markets in their submission on the draft Digital Competition Bill (DCB), said a source.





Ex-ante regulations are proactive measures designed to prevent certain practices before they occur.

“It was a short feedback meeting with MeitY officials which went for around 45 minutes. The Ministry wanted to hear every industry body on the issue, and everyone made their points as per their stated submissions,” said a person in the know.

IAMAI, according to sources, in its submission also said that the criteria for designating enterprises as Systematically Significant Digital Enterprises (SSDEs) can potentially include all of the Indian digital sector.

The DCB proposes that certain core digital services should be designated as SSDEs. It also provides for parameters for a company to be called an SSDE, but it also mentions that entities that do not fall under the parameters can still be designated as SSDEs if the CCI feels it has a significant presence.

IAMAI argued that by revisiting thresholds, it can be ensured that only the largest digital gatekeepers (or ‘Big Tech’ companies), which have benefitted from network effects, fall within the DCB’s scope.

Prateek Jain, associate director of startups, ADIF, reacting to the meeting, said, “As the premier policy think tank for digital startups in India, ADIF wholeheartedly welcomes this forward-looking legislation that strikes the right balance between promoting innovation and ensuring fair competition.”

A couple of days back, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) also organised a meeting to discuss issues regarding revenue sharing between Big Tech companies and digital news publishers, in the backdrop of the Digital Competition Bill.