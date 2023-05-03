Crisil launches three new AIF benchmarks to gauge performance

With this, the Crisil has 10 benchmarks across the three AIF categories.



“As the Indian AIF industry continues to evolve, there is a need for enhanced alignment of benchmarks with underlying strategies…Our newly added sub-category AIF benchmarks will enable nuanced and closer comparison of funds in these categories.”

Crisil has launched three new benchmarks to gauge the performance of alternative investment funds (AIFs), pooled investment vehicles aimed at the rich. The new benchmarks include real estate funds—residential and distressed assets funds that fall in the Category II AIF, while hybrid funds, which are a Category III AIF.