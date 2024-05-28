Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CRISIL SME Tracker: Higher demand, PLI to propel electronics MSMEs in FY25

Various factors contributed to the growth, such as increasing penetration of internet and 5G services, rising consumer income, shorter replacement cycles, easier payment terms

Electronics

Photo: Shutterstock

CRISIL Research
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic consumption of electronics items is estimated to have grown 13-15 per cent to Rs 14-15 trillion in the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (FY24), with mobile phones and consumer and industrial electronics accounting for 50-55 per cent of the pie.

Various factors contributed to the growth, such as increasing penetration of internet and 5G services, rising consumer income, shorter replacement cycles, easier payment terms, and developments in the auto, electric vehicle, and power segments.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In FY25, overall electronics consumption growth is expected to moderate to 10-12 per cent as inflation marginally affects sales of mobile phones and consumer durables, which account for 40 per cent of electronics consumption in the country. 

chart

Electronics production, however, is expected to grow 15-20 per cent, largely owing to the production-linked incentive scheme (PLI) that is encouraging manufactu­ring of mobile phones, white goods, informa­tion technology hardware, and solar photovoltaic cells and modules.

That augurs well for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that produce electronics components and assemble consumer and industrial electronics products. 

The MSME units account for 25-35 per cent of the industry's consum­ption of components. These units are expected to log a revenue growth of 11-13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)  in FY25, driven by mobile phones, consumer and industrial electronics, computer hardware, and strategic electronics.

As for margins, following a range-bound performance in FY24, the MSMEs are expected to experience a slight contr­a­ction of up to 30 basis points in FY25, primarily because of commodity prices.

Topics : Crisil report Electronics PLI scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 28 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon