Datanomics: Online pharmacy boom draws ire from traditional players

A section of traditional pharmacists went on a nationwide strike on May 20 to protest alleged weak regulatory norms for e-pharmacies and the online sale of medicines in India. As many as 2,162 pharmacy firms were founded in India during 1991-2025, with nearly 91 per cent operating as online pharmacies. Globally, 10,175 online pharmacy firms were founded between 2001 and 2025, of which 18.9 per cent are based in India. Worldwide, online pharmacies raised about $11.3 billion during the period, with Indian players accounting for 23.9 per cent.