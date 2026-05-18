Datanomics: Vi's market share down 60%, subscriber base halves since merger

Vodafone Idea (Vi) reported a 3 per cent rise in revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025-26, in results released on Saturday. Yet the broader trend tells a different story. Vi's revenue market share stood at 11.48 per cent in Q3 FY26, down from 29.26 per cent at the time of its 2018 merger — the steepest decline among the top three telecom operators, which together hold over 95 per cent of the market. Earlier this month, Vodafone Group was reported to be weighing a stake transfer to shore up Vi's finances.