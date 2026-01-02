Friday, January 02, 2026 | 11:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Deadline for textile PLI scheme applications extended to March 31

Deadline for textile PLI scheme applications extended to March 31

In October, the government had extended the last date for filing fresh applications under PLI scheme for the textiles sector till December 31, which has now been further extended till March this year

MSMEs, textile

PLI Scheme for Textiles was notified on September 24, 2021 with an objective to promote production of MMF apparel & fabrics.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has further extended the deadline for submission of fresh applications under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles till March 31.
 
The extension follows the significant response received since the application portal was reopened in August 2025, with proposals being submitted by textile companies across priority areas, including man-made fibre (MMF) apparel, MMF fabrics, and technical textiles, the textile ministry stated.
 
In October, the government had extended the last date for filing fresh applications under the PLI scheme for the textiles sector till December 31, which has now been further extended till March this year.
   
"The decision underscores the growing investor confidence in India's textile sector and aims to facilitate wider participation by offering additional time to eligible applicants," the ministry said.
 
PLI Scheme for Textiles was notified on September 24, 2021 with an objective to promote production of MMF apparel & fabrics and products of technical textiles in the country to enable the industry achieve size and scale, become competitive, create employment opportunities for people and support creation of a viable enterprise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The coal mine in Gevra, Chhattisgarh

Captive, commercial mines drive coal output growth and dispatches in FY26

towers, ultra luxury housing, real estate

Ultra-rich splurge ₹7,186 cr on 51 homes in 2025; Mumbai dominatespremium

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

Labour Ministry publishes draft rules; gig workers' unions seek clarity

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt nod to 22 more firms under ECMS, investment worth Rs 42,000 crore

Grok

Explicit image row: Meity asks X to review Grok, submit report in 72 hours

Topics : PLI scheme textile industry Textiles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon