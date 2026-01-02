Friday, January 02, 2026 | 07:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Captive, commercial mines drive coal output growth and dispatches in FY26

Captive, commercial mines drive coal output growth and dispatches in FY26

Coal production and dispatches from captive and commercial mines rose in December and Q3 FY26, reflecting their rising contribution to India's domestic coal supply

The coal mine in Gevra, Chhattisgarh

Dispatches during the quarter were reported at 50.61 million tonnes, indicating stable offtake by power and industrial consumers. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Saket Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coal output and dispatches from captive and commercial mines rose in December and the third quarter of FY26, reflecting a steady increase in their contribution to domestic coal supply.
 
Coal production from these mines stood at 19.48 million tonnes in December, marking a 5.75 per cent year-on-year increase, while dispatches during the month were recorded at 18.02 million tonnes, according to data released by the coal ministry.
 
In the October–December quarter (Q3) of FY26, cumulative coal output from captive and commercial mines reached 54.14 million tonnes, up 5.35 per cent from the same period last year.
 
Dispatches during the quarter were reported at 50.61 million tonnes, indicating stable offtake by power and industrial consumers.
   
For the April–December period of FY26, coal production from captive and commercial mines increased 9.72 per cent year-on-year, while dispatches rose 6.98 per cent compared with the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
 
“These encouraging trends reflect improved operational efficiency and more effective utilisation of mining capacity across the sector,” the coal ministry said.

Topics : Coal mines coal output Coal production Coal Supply

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 7:25 PM IST

