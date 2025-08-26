Decriminalising offences under Apprenticeship Act to boost skilling

In a bid to boost India’s skilling ecosystem and help the industry absorb more apprentices, the government has replaced penalties under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961 with advisories, censures, and graded fines.

The move is part of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025. Earlier, Section 30 of the Apprenticeship Act prescribed penalties in the form of fines for non-compliance — which included not hiring apprentices, furnishing false information, or failing to maintain work conditions.

For example, a fine of ₹500 per apprenticeship is slapped for the first three months and thereafter ₹1,000 per month is charged till the number