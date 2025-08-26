Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Decriminalising offences under Apprenticeship Act to boost skilling

Decriminalising offences under Apprenticeship Act to boost skilling

Under the amended section 30, there will be advisory for first-time offenders and censure for subsequent offences, and thereafter, leading to penalties, if any

It is subject to a maximum of ₹1,500 per apprentice per month during the training period.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to boost India’s skilling ecosystem and help the industry absorb more apprentices, the government has replaced penalties under the Apprenticeship Act, 1961 with advisories, censures, and graded fines.
 
The move is part of the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025. Earlier, Section 30 of the Apprenticeship Act prescribed penalties in the form of fines for non-compliance — which included not hiring apprentices, furnishing false information, or failing to maintain work conditions.
 
For example, a fine of ₹500 per apprenticeship is slapped for the first three months and thereafter ₹1,000 per month is charged till the number
