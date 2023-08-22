Industry 4.0 key to achieve $1 trn economy target for Tamil Nadu: Minister

Tamil Nadu should advance into the future of manufacturing using the principles of 'Industry 4.0' to reach its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030, said T R B Rajaa, minister for industries, investment promotion, and commerce on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a public-private discussion in the city, hosted by the Tamil Nadu government and the World Economic Forum. The event convened more than 20 business leaders to discuss the establishment of the 'India Centre for Advanced Manufacturing' in Chennai.

"Advancing into the future of manufacturing with the principles of 'Industry 4.0' is vital for realising the target set by the honourable chief minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, of a $1 trillion economy in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Rajaa expressed the government's dedication to creating the India Centre for Advanced Manufacturing in collaboration with the World Economic Forum. He highlighted Tamil Nadu's pioneering role in driving India's economic growth and positioning itself at the forefront of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The India Centre for Advanced Manufacturing aims to assist companies in innovation, sustainability, and research and development efforts. Leveraging the global expertise of the World Economic Forum and the insights of Guidance Tamil Nadu into local priorities, the Tamil Nadu government plans to establish the Centre in Chennai.

The conversation pinpointed three main areas of focus for the Centre: technology adoption and innovation, engagement between industry and academia, and sustainable production. Participants from sectors such as electronics, automobile, and general manufacturing actively took part in the dialogue, along with representatives from government entities like the MSME Department, TIDCO, and TNSDC.

"We've begun the digital transformation process already, and Tamil Nadu's emergence as the hub of advanced manufacturing will further strengthen our efforts," he added.

The Minister also outlined the Centre's three-fold objectives, including: supporting cutting-edge innovation, fresh business models, and digital transformation for manufacturing companies, encompassing SMEs; fostering industry-academia collaboration to spur innovation, workforce skill development, and research and development; and facilitating collaborations across the system to aid supply chain decarbonisation and circularity.

In the past, Tamil Nadu has set up three Centres of Excellence in collaboration with Siemens, GE, and Dassault Systemes, providing essential support to start-ups and MSMEs to boost their competitiveness in both local and international markets. Additionally, Industrial Innovation Centres (IICs) have been established at SIPCOT Parks in Sriperumbudur and Hosur to encourage industrial innovation and speed up technology adoption.

To further boost the State's abilities and attract vital industries such as semiconductor, green hydrogen, and solar PV module manufacturing, the government is actively exploring the establishment of knowledge parks in major cities in collaboration with international research institutes. The State's cooperation with the World Economic Forum and other stakeholders is key in lifting Tamil Nadu to more valuable segments of the manufacturing value chain, according to a government statement.