Defence component manufacturer Nibe opens a new facility in Pune

Nibe has grown quickly and is seeking a leadership role in organising micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the industrial zones around Pune

Ajai Shukla Chakan (Pune)
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 7:38 PM IST

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt inaugurated a production facility for a defence component manufacturer called Nibe in Pune on Monday.

This 250,000 square feet shop floor will produce components for a new generation of Indian weaponry — Pinaka rocket launchers and medium range surface-to-air missiles (MR-SAMs).

These new weapons systems have been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), with large private companies such as the Tata Group, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the Kalyani Group as production partners.

Each of these big manufacturers co-opted dozens of smaller firms to feed into the final production line.

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

