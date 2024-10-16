Delhi's ban, barium blues hit country's fireworks capital Sivakasi

Impressed by its industrial vibrancy, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru affectionately referred to this small city in Tamil Nadu as ‘Kutty Japan’ (Kutty means small in Tamil). Now, in 2024, Nehru's Kutty Japan, popularly known as Sivakasi, still contributes to over 85 per cent of the fireworks made in the country, lighting up festive celebrations in every city and village in India.

Despite this status, the small city is fighting for survival due to a combination of factors: bans on firecrackers in Delhi and other cities, sales dips during the pandemic, and restrictions on using barium nitrate and