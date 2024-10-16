Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Delhi's ban, barium blues hit country's fireworks capital Sivakasi

Delhi's ban, barium blues hit country's fireworks capital Sivakasi

The ban on barium has impacted the production of key items like sparklers, chakris, anars, twinkling stars, and pencils

firecrackers
Premium

Representative Picture

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Impressed by its industrial vibrancy, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru affectionately referred to this small city in Tamil Nadu as ‘Kutty Japan’ (Kutty means small in Tamil). Now, in 2024, Nehru's Kutty Japan, popularly known as Sivakasi, still contributes to over 85 per cent of the fireworks made in the country, lighting up festive celebrations in every city and village in India.

Despite this status, the small city is fighting for survival due to a combination of factors: bans on firecrackers in Delhi and other cities, sales dips during the pandemic, and restrictions on using barium nitrate and
Topics : Delhi Pollution Firecracker ban firecracker ban in NCR

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon