Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi's winter power demand reaches all-time high amid ongoing cold wave

The spike in power demand is mainly due to enhanced use of electricity by consumers for heating purposes, discom officials said

power, power demand

he previous all-time high winter peak demand was 5559 MW last Friday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The continuing cold conditions in Delhi further pushed peak winter power demand to an all-time high of 5611 MW on Wednesday morning, discom officials said.
As per real-time data of State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi, the peak power demand was 5611 MW at 11.08 AM, they said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The previous all-time high winter peak demand was 5559 MW last Friday, they said.
The spike in power demand is mainly due to enhanced use of electricity by consumers for heating purposes, discom officials said.
The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday was recorded at 7.1 degrees Celsius. The city on Monday recorded its coldest day of the month so far as the minimum temperature dropped to 5.3 degrees Celsius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Sri Lanka's Colombo weather forecast today

Cold Moon 2023: Early risers in India witness the Long Night Moon

Rajasthan's Sikar coldest in north India at 1 degrees Celsius: Top 10 list

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Sri Lanka: Colombo weather forecast today

IND vs PAK, Kandy weather: Skies clear in Pallekele; toss expected on time

Airport to new resorts, Lakshadweep tourism is in for an upgrade: Details

Indian exporters gear up to comply with EU's paperless customs system: Rpt

Vibrant Gujarat 2024: Tata to soon start new semiconductor factory in state

DP World to build container terminal in Gujarat: Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem

Telecom department blocks more than 1,500 numbers linked to cyber threats

Topics : North India cold wave cold wave power demand forecast Delhi weather Discoms electricity sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon