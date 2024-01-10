Sensex (    %)
                        
Vibrant Gujarat 2024: Tata to soon start new semiconductor factory in state

Vibrant Gujarat Summit: 'Tata Group is about to complete negotiations surrounding semiconductor fab plant in Gujarat,' announced chairman N Chandrasekaran

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Vibrant Gujarat Summit updates: Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Wednesday shared insights into Tata Sons' foray into semiconductor manufacturing, disclosing that negotiations for a semiconductor fab in Dholera are in the final stages.

Anticipating the project's initiation in 2024, he underlined the company's commitment to venture into cutting-edge technology and manufacturing, positioning Tata Sons at the forefront of technological innovation.
Speaking on Gujarat, Chandrasekaran said, "For the Tata Group, Gujarat holds a distinctive significance, dating back to 1939 when Tata Chemicals marked the beginning of its presence in the state. Over the years, this relationship has flourished, with 21 Tata Group companies now boasting a robust presence in Gujarat. Significantly contributing to the state's employment landscape, the Tata Group employs over 50,000 individuals, underscoring the symbiotic growth between the conglomerate and the progressive state of Gujarat."

Also Read: Gautam Adani announces investment of over Rs 2 trillion in Gujarat

"The profound influence of eco-friendly development initiatives in Gujarat has not only catalysed environmental progress but has also yielded remarkable social advancements. Positioned as the gateway to India's future, Gujarat stands as a testament to the success of sustainable development," he said.

Chandrasekaran also highlighted the pivotal role of Sanand in the company's electric vehicle (EV) technology endeavors, emphasising that it has evolved into a central hub for its EV initiatives.

Further acknowledging the surge in demand for electric vehicles, he mentioned the expansion of manufacturing capacities to meet this growing market need. In addition to the strides in the electric mobility sector, Chandrasekaran also provided updates on Tata Sons' diverse portfolio. He announced that the production of the C295 defence aircraft had commenced in Baroda and was set to extend to Dholera.

He also revealed plans to commence the construction of a massive 20-gigawatt battery storage factory in Gujarat within the next couple of months. 

"This ambitious initiative marks a strategic move by Tata to bolster its presence in the renewable energy sector and contribute to India's growing focus on sustainable power solutions. The upcoming facility is expected to play a pivotal role in meeting the escalating demand for energy storage solutions, aligning with the nation's commitment to clean and green technologies," said Chandrasekaran.

Topics : Tata group Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit Vibrant Gujarat Gujarat BS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

