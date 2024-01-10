Sensex (    %)
                        
DP World to build container terminal in Gujarat: Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem

DP World started its operation in Gujarat in 2003 with the opening of the Mundra International Container terminal, he said

DP World buys stakes in Peru's No. 2 container terminal, India logistics firm DP-WORLD-PERU Containers are seen on a container ship at DP World, Southampton Docks, in Southampton Containers are seen on a container ship at DP World, Southampton Docks,

DP World (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Global logistics management and services firm DP World will build a container terminal in Gujarat and is committed to further investments in India, the company's Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said on Wednesday.
Addressing the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, he said the company will continue to partner with the Indian logistics sector and support manufacturing industries in Gujarat and the rest of India to make Indian goods globally competitive and accessible.
DP World started its operation in Gujarat in 2003 with opening of the Mundra International Container terminal, he said.
"We have invested in the state of Gujarat as well in other state in India, to the tune of USD 2.5 billion..." bin Sulayem said.
These investments were on various activities such as development of multimodal logistics ecosystem, container freight station, inland terminal contract logistic, cold chain and acute first cargo services, among others.
"DP World is planning in the next few years to invest in addition to the USD 3 billion. We will continue to support Gujarat economy by building a state of the art container terminal at Kandla with a capacity of 2 million containers," he added.
Looking ahead, he said, "We hope to see deeper trade, employment and cultural collaboration between India and UAE."

He said the company "will continue to support the manufacturing industries in Gujarat and the rest of India to make India goods globally competitive and accessible".

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

