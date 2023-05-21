close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Realty firms may complete nearly 558,000 homes in 2023 across top 7 cities

Real estate developers are expected to complete nearly 558,000 homes this year across seven major cities as builders focus on accelerating the pace of construction activities, according to Anarock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
infrastructure, infra, real estate

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Real estate developers are expected to complete nearly 5.58 lakh homes this year across seven major cities as builders focus on accelerating the pace of construction activities, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock's data suggests that 5,57,900 homes are scheduled for completion during 2023.

In the 2022 calendar year, 4,02,000 units were scheduled to be completed.

The consultant did not mention whether builders were able to meet their 2022 target or not.

Anarock said that the number of homes to be completed is higher because of several factors including realty law RERA, better cash flow amid rise in housing sales, use of latest technologies in construction activities and also increased funding from financial institutions.

The developers are trying to avoid delay in completion of projects as it leads to cost overrun, the consultant added.

Also Read

Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds

Private Equity inflow in real estate stable at $4.2 bn in FY23: Anarock

45% of property seekers in NCR want to buy 3BHK homes: CII-Anarock report

65% women prefer investing in real estate, 20% stocks, 8% gold: Survey

Real estate, not gold or stocks, are a girl's best friend: Anarock study

FMCG makers expect sustained recovery with price reduction in FY24

Walmart looking at sourcing toys, shoes, bicycles from Indian suppliers

Ease of doing business improved; still long way to go in many areas: CII

Investment opportunity of $30 bn in petrochemical sector: Hardeep Puri

Govt may mandate 1% green jet fuel in all commercial flights by '25: Puri

Anarock Vice Chairman Santhosh Kumar said, "As per scheduled completion records, approx. 5.6 lakh homes are likely to be delivered across the top 7 cities in 2023. This is an increase of 39 per cent over the previous year."

As per the data, the maximum completion of housing projects is expected in Delhi-NCR followed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

In Delhi-NCR, builders are likely to complete 1,70,100 homes this year as against 86,300 units scheduled in the previous year.

The completion of homes in MMR is likely to be 1,31,400 units, as against 1,26,700 units.

Pune may see completion of 98,400 units, as against scheduled delivery of 84,200 units during 2022.

The completion in Bengaluru is seen at 80,100 units this year, as against scheduled 48,700 units in 2022.

Kolkata is likely to witness completion of 36,700 units this year, as against scheduled 23,200 units in the previous year.

Realtors may complete 23,800 homes in Hyderabad during 2023. They promised to complete 11,700 units in the previous year.

In Chennai, the scheduled completion of homes is 17,400 units this year, a decline from the scheduled completion of 21,200 homes in the previous year.

"The introduction of realty law RERA has weeded out non-serious developers from the market, leaving only those who are committed to delivering projects on time and ensuring customer satisfaction," Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Aggarwal said.

Atul Banshal, Director Finance, Omaxe Ltd, said the company focuses on completion of projects and is delivering an average of 3-4 million square feet area every year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Real Estate Anarock

First Published: May 21 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Twitter to add 15-sec forward, back buttons along with pic in pic mode

Twitter
2 min read

Realty firms may complete nearly 558,000 homes in 2023 across top 7 cities

infrastructure, infra, real estate
2 min read

Centre plans to make Chhattisgarh's Gevra Asia's largest coal mine

coal, fossil fuel
2 min read

Infogain to hire over 1,000 people; eyes acquisition to deepen capabilities

jobs, job opening, hiring, job
4 min read

Uttar Pradesh surpasses Maharashtra in sugar production this season

Sugar
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sebi proposes to cut down IPO listing timeline to 3 days from 6 days

IPO
2 min read

SC panel report suggests Adani probe will only produce heat, not light

Photo: Bloomberg
7 min read

Centre likely to push ECGC IPO to next year amid global uncertainties

IPO
2 min read
Premium

Blackstone buys International Gemological Institute at $570 mn valuation

Blackstone Inc.
1 min read

FPIs bring in Rs 30,945 cr in May on strong economic fundamentals

Over the past three months, FMCG stocks have cornered the highest FPI flows at $1.7 billion, according to an analysis by IIFL Alternative Research.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon