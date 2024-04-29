Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Despite wars in Europe and West Asia, oil shock fears yet to materialise

The peak that Indian crude oil basket has touched since Russia invaded Ukraine in Feb 2022 was in June of the same year pricing at $116.01 a barrel. It has not crossed $100 a barrel after July 2022

A scene of explosion after an Israeli strike on Gaza last October | Photo: Reuters
Premium

A scene of explosion after an Israeli strike on Gaza last October | Photo: Reuters

S Dinakar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 11:16 PM IST
The oil industry experienced three upheavals between 1973 and 1991, which seem to be etched in the memory of the industry’s decision makers. Naturally, at the sign of a new crisis, the decision makers like to dip into those tumultuous decades to find ways to deal with the new shock, in addition, of course, to expert reports and forecasts.

So, the industry bigwigs turned the pages of history to get a peek into the future of oil price movements after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Israel attacked Gaza in 2023, Iran-linked Houthi rebels pounded tankers crossing the Red Sea in
Topics : take two oil industry in India Crude Oil Price crude oil production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIREDA Share PriceJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationAmit Shah Doctored VideoIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon