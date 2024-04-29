Despite wars in Europe and West Asia, oil shock fears yet to materialise

The oil industry experienced three upheavals between 1973 and 1991, which seem to be etched in the memory of the industry’s decision makers. Naturally, at the sign of a new crisis, the decision makers like to dip into those tumultuous decades to find ways to deal with the new shock, in addition, of course, to expert reports and forecasts.

So, the industry bigwigs turned the pages of history to get a peek into the future of oil price movements after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Israel attacked Gaza in 2023, Iran-linked Houthi rebels pounded tankers crossing the Red Sea in