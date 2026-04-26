Developers offer flexible payment plans to sustain housing demand

According to industry executives, such plans that were used selectively on a project level are now being increasingly adopted as a way to boost conversions, especially in the premium and mid-segment properties, where buyers are becoming cautious of paying large amounts up front.

“Flexible payment structures are certainly gaining relevance in the current market environment, but they are not a one-size-fits-all solution,” said Sumeet Chunkhare, chief marketing and communications officer at Sobha Limited.

Chunkhare added that the Bengaluru-based developer uses such plans selectively for larger communities with sizeable inventory, where lower initial outlays or deferred-payment options can ease purchase decisions, particularly in a high-interest-rate scenario.

Mumbai-based Kalpataru has introduced a 10:90 payment scheme, which allows buyers to pay 10 per cent upfront and the balance payable upon receipt of the Occupancy Certificate (OC), thereby significantly reducing the initial financial outlay. The company’s managing director, Parag Munot, noted that the offering is a response to a shift where homebuyers today are more financially conscious, with a sharper focus on affordability, cash flow management, and payment timing.

“We are seeing strong traction for such thoughtfully designed plans, as they not only enhance affordability but also instil greater confidence among buyers. These offerings are helping customers better plan their investments by deferring a substantial portion of the payment closer to possession,” Munot added.

The shift comes at a time when affordability concerns have become sharper, even as residential prices remain firm across key cities while sales have been moderating.

According to property consultancy Anarock Group, housing sales volumes across India fell around 14 per cent in 2025 amid hardening property prices, layoffs in the IT sector, geopolitical tensions, and other uncertainties; overall sales value rose 6 per cent, indicating a growing skew towards higher-value homes. Average prices grew 8 per cent annually to about Rs 9,260 per square foot.

Santhosh Kumar, vice-chairman at Anarock Group, said developers are increasingly preferring structured payment plans over outright price cuts to preserve pricing power and premium positioning.

“The idea is to keep the price intact while reducing the buyer’s entry cost,” Kumar said, adding that the trend is particularly visible in high-ticket housing markets such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad.

Developers are also experimenting with more granular payment structures.

Another Mumbai-based developer, the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), recently introduced a 1 per cent Growth Investment Plan (GIP) for its Growth Housing project at Naigaon near Mumbai, aiming to lower upfront payment requirements for homebuyers and widen access to entry-level housing.

According to Vikas Chaturvedi, co-founder and chief executive officer, Xanadu Realty – knowledge partner for HoABL’s Growth Housing, buyers, particularly in the lower and mid-ticket segments, appear to be more cautious, value-sensitive, and payment-led in their decision-making. Payment-plan innovation helps by reducing the immediate burden and shortening the psychological gap between intent and booking.

Property platform Magicbricks said such plans are becoming more visible across key markets, though adoption remains selective depending on inventory levels and target segments.

“These structures are less about discounting and more about enabling entry,” said Prasun Kumar, adding that buyers are increasingly evaluating affordability through a combination of developer-led payment flexibility and financing options.

Additionally, market experts expect more such offerings to emerge, particularly in premium housing markets, as developers look to balance inventory movement with pricing discipline.

– Developers are rolling out flexible payment plans to sustain housing sales without cutting prices.

– Housing sales fell 14% in 2025, while sales value rose 6%

– Average home prices rose 8% YoY to ₹9,260 per sq ft

– Structured payment plans are replacing discounts to lower buyers’ upfront burden and protect pricing.