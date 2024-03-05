Digital to overtake TV in revenues by the end of 2024: FICCI-EY report

It has been a slow year for the Indian media and entertainment (M&E) business. After two years of double-digit growth, it grew at just about 8 per cent in 2023 over 2022. It now stands at Rs 2.33 trillion in advertising and pay revenues. Online gaming and live events are among the fastest-growing parts of the business, albeit on a small base. The big surprise is print media, which grew by 4 per cent. Indian cinema had a great 2023, and it shows. The movie business grew 14 per cent. Television, which is facing the brunt of the advertising slowdown and the rising migration to digital, saw a de-growth of 2 per cent.

By the end of this year, digital will overtake television as the largest chunk of the Indian M&E business. The media sector is expected to grow by 10.2 per cent to reach Rs 2.55 trillion by 2024. It will then grow at a compounded annual growth rate of ten per cent to reach Rs 3.08 trillion by 2026.

These, among others, are the big takeaways from the annual Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI)-EY report that takes the most comprehensive look at the business in India. The report was released at FICCI-Frames, the organisation’s annual media event, this morning.

“It has been a while since the M&E sector grew slower than Indian GDP, but that was 2023 in a nutshell. Headwinds from geopolitics, the uncertainty of war, a funding scarcity and regulatory implications impacted advertising spending and reduced consumption. Yet the Indian M&E sector grew, outpacing that of many developed countries,” writes Ashish Pherwani, M&E sector leader for EY, in the report.