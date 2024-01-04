Domestic carriers inducted a total of 133 planes in 2023, says DGCA

Sensex (    %)
                        
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 8:17 PM IST

Domestic airlines inducted a total of 133 planes in 2023, which is 51 per cent higher on an annual basis, as they continued to expand their networks to meet rising passenger demand.
Out of the total, 21 aircraft were taken by the carriers on wet lease.
In a release on Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that in line with the anticipated increase in aircraft inductions in 2024, it is "suitably enhancing its regulatory capacity to further speed up the regulatory approvals related to the induction of aircraft".
Specific details about the measures to increase the regulatory capacity could not be immediately ascertained.
"During the year 2023, the scheduled operators have inducted a total of 112 aircraft in their fleet against 81 aircraft inducted in 2022, which is an increase of 38 per cent.
"Taking into account the 21 wet/damp lease aircraft, the total induction of aircraft stands at 133 as against the corresponding figure of 88 in the previous year 2022, which represents a significant increase of 51 per cent over the previous year, thereby augmenting capacity in a growing aviation market," the release said.
According to the watchdog, the increased induction of planes has helped in achieving the twin outcomes of enhanced network coverage, giving a boost to connectivity and comparatively lower fares during the festive season to the overall benefit of passengers.
India is one of the fastest-growing civil aviation markets in the world. Last year, Air India and IndiGo together placed orders for 970 planes.
As of December 31, 2023, DGCA said there were a total of 16 AOC (Air Operator Certificate) holders endorsed with a total of 771 aircraft.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, DGCA said it carried out 5,745 surveillance activities with respect to airlines, airports and approved organisations in 2023.
The activities included 4,039 planned surveillance and 1,706 spot checks and night surveillance. Subsequently, the findings resulted in 542 enforcement actions, the regulator had said.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 8:01 PM IST

