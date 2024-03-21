Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Domestic carriers set to operate 6% additional flights in summer

The largest domestic airline, IndiGo, is slated to operate 13,050 flights every week, a 13.8 per cent (Y-o-Y) rise from 11,465 flights in the previous year

Airports, nearby areas may not get 5G network services anytime soon

Representational Image

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian carriers are set to operate 24,275 domestic flights every week during this year’s summer schedule, marking a 5.97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday.

The summer schedule for this year commences from March 31 and continues until October 26, 2024 for the aviation sector.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The largest domestic airline, IndiGo, is slated to operate 13,050 flights every week, a 13.8 per cent (Y-o-Y) rise from 11,465 flights in the previous year.

The Tata group of airlines: Air India, Vistara, and AIX Connect are scheduled to operate 5,800 flights every week this season on a cumulative basis. This is a 5.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase from 5,490 flights they operated every week in the previous year. 

Akasa Air will operate 903 weekly flights this season as compared to 751 flights last year.

SpiceJet, which has grappled with a cash crunch in the past, has seen a 26.03 per cent decline in weekly flight operations on a Y-o-Y basis. This year, the airline will operate 1,657 flights every week as opposed to 2,240 flights in the previous year.

According to DGCA, the air carriers will conduct their flight operations from 125 airports this summer season. Out of these, Azamgarh, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Gondia, Jalgaon, Moradabad, and Pithoragarh are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines, DGCA said.

Also Read

WATCH: Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot over flight delay in Delhi

IndiGo waives fuel surcharge on domestic, and international flights

IndiGo soars 8% from day's low on Rakesh Gangwal's likely large block deal

IndiGo schedules system upgrade on website, app amid travel disruptions

IndiGo removes surcharge after 3 months as aviation fuel prices decline

Govt's ban on 'ferocious' dog breeds takes a bite out of pet business

Asci bats for 'privacy by design' to reduce need to take consent from users

Airlines will operate 24,275 weekly domestic flights in summer schedule

RBI issues requirements for SRO recognition, sets minimum benchmark

Indian holiday seekers showing dynamic shift in travel preferences: Airbnb

Topics : domestic flights Air passenger Domestic air passengers flights IndiGo Air India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEOnePlus 12rHardik PandyaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon