Domestic carriers set to operate 6% additional flights in summer

Indian carriers are set to operate 24,275 domestic flights every week during this year’s summer schedule, marking a 5.97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday.

The summer schedule for this year commences from March 31 and continues until October 26, 2024 for the aviation sector.



The largest domestic airline, IndiGo, is slated to operate 13,050 flights every week, a 13.8 per cent (Y-o-Y) rise from 11,465 flights in the previous year.

The Tata group of airlines: Air India, Vistara, and AIX Connect are scheduled to operate 5,800 flights every week this season on a cumulative basis. This is a 5.6 per cent Y-o-Y increase from 5,490 flights they operated every week in the previous year.

Akasa Air will operate 903 weekly flights this season as compared to 751 flights last year.

SpiceJet, which has grappled with a cash crunch in the past, has seen a 26.03 per cent decline in weekly flight operations on a Y-o-Y basis. This year, the airline will operate 1,657 flights every week as opposed to 2,240 flights in the previous year.

According to DGCA, the air carriers will conduct their flight operations from 125 airports this summer season. Out of these, Azamgarh, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Gondia, Jalgaon, Moradabad, and Pithoragarh are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines, DGCA said.