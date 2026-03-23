West Asia crisis: Medtech lobby seeks govt support as input costs rise 50%

In separate letters to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava, domestic medtech manufacturers’ lobby Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED) said that the ongoing blockade at the Strait of Hormuz has led to an unprecedented increase in the costs of key raw materials and energy inputs.

This includes a nearly 50 per cent rise in critical plastics used in syringes, intravenous (IV) sets, catheters, and examination gloves. Similarly, manufacturers are seeing a 20 per cent increase in packaging materials and diesel-based self-generated power.

“While earlier shipment delays of one to three weeks were manageable, the prolonged nature of current disruptions risks production slowdowns and exposes the industry to opportunistic pricing by dominant raw material suppliers,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator for AIMED.

The developments are beginning to materially affect the cost structures, supply chain stability, and operational continuity of domestic manufacturers, especially those producing high-volume items such as syringes, catheters, nitrile examination gloves, and disposable medical devices.

While there is no shortage of syringes or other medical disposables currently, the body stated that manufacturers are experiencing noticeable price escalations, longer lead times, and elevated freight and logistics costs.

“To sustain operations, many manufacturers are needing to revise product prices by 10 to 20 per cent,” AIMED stated in its letter.

To counter this, the body has sought the government to advise the Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) to maintain inland haulage charges (IHCs) at cost-covering levels and avoid opportunistic increases during this period of global disruption.

IHCs are fees charged for transporting export and import containers by rail between gateway ports and inland container depots (ICDs).

The domestic medtech lobby has sought fast-tracking of pending GST refunds and strict adherence to the government's previous seven-day refund assurance.

“The industry continues to face severe working capital blockage due to an inverted duty structure, with an 18 per cent GST rate on inputs versus 5 per cent GST on finished medical devices,” an industry executive said. He added that this results in large accumulation of unutilised input tax credit and increased bank borrowings.

Other demands include avoiding any reduction in import duties on finished devices and a temporary customs rebate on raw material and component imports.

Nath said that several members have also sought AIMED’s support in advising government procuring agencies to permit rescinding of tender contracts under force majeure, given the extraordinary circumstances.