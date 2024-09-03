Business Standard
DoT asks M2M service providers to register by Sep 30 or face disruption

"Non-compliance may lead to withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources obtained from the Authorised Telecom Licensees," the statement said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

The Department of Telecom has asked unregistered machine-to-machine service providers to register by month-end, as non-registration may lead to disruption of services, an official statement said on Tuesday.
As of June 30, there were 5.2 crore M2M cellular mobile connections.
"Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has urged all unregistered M2M Service Providers (M2M SPs) and WPAN/WLAN (devices connected wirelessly) Connectivity Providers for M2M Services, to register with DoT immediately and latest by September 30, 2024, to avoid disruption of their M2M services.
"Non-compliance may lead to withdrawal or disconnection of telecom resources obtained from the Authorised Telecom Licensees," the statement said.
The segment is dominated by Bharti Airtel with 2.82 crore connections with a market share of 53.86 per cent, followed by Vodafone Idea Limited, Reliance Jio and BSNL with a market share of 27.77, 12.80 and 5.58 per cent, respectively.
M2M services comprise devices that can be connected with broadband or wireless services, using sim, wifi etc like smart TVs and other appliances, digital metres and fastag.

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

