58% Indians feel burned out, higher than global average: Ficci-BCG report

As many as 58 per cent of Indians experience burnout and workplace exhaustion, much higher than the global average of 48 per cent, a report released on Tuesday said.

The report, released by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) titled "India's HR Revolution: Building Workplaces for the Future", added that contrary to popular belief, burnout is not primarily due to excessive workloads but rather the increasing demands for collaboration and frequent interactions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The rise in 'collaborative footprint', which includes the volume and frequency of interactions needed to complete tasks, has significantly contributed to heightened stress levels," the report said.

"This includes numerous small, routine interactions, termed 'micro stress' that cumulatively take a significant toll on employees."

The report, released during the "Ficci Innovation Summit 2024" in Mumbai, also highlighted that there was a high correlation between burnout and low feelings of inclusion. Employees who feel more included and supported by the organisation are less likely to experience burnout.

"Inclusion extends beyond recruitment and involves continuously listening to employees and resolving their issues," the report said.

"Employers should gain a deep understanding of their employees, similar to how they understand their customers, to keep them happy, motivated, and retained," it added.

Organisations must evaluate how well they meet these sentiments, identify gaps, and tailor benefits such as childcare services, financial counselling, and flexible scheduling to support all employees, the report suggested.

Moreover, it also revealed that organisations are inclined towards implementing generative artificial intelligence (AI) in their human resources (HR) processes. About 45 per cent of Indian companies have already implemented or are piloting generative AI in their HR processes.



With GenAI, about 93 per cent of companies showed improved efficiency and productivity.

"Companies are moving beyond the pilot phase with predictive and generative AI, scaling across the HR value chain and investing in developing GenAI expertise," said Ashish Garg, Managing Director at BCG.

"By continuing to evolve and innovate, Indian companies are setting the foundation for purpose-driven and innovative workplaces of the future."