DoT extends spectrum auction application deadline by 14 days to May 6

The last date for withdrawal of applications has been extended by 9 days to May 17, and the final list of bidders will be declared on May 20, as per the amendment

The Department of Telecom has extended the last date for submission of applications for spectrum auction by 14 days to May 6, according to an amended notice issued on Monday.
The last date for withdrawal of applications has been extended by 9 days to May 17, and the final list of bidders will be declared on May 20, as per the amendment.
"Application must be submitted in hard copy...on May 6, 2024, during office hours," the amendment to the Notice Inviting Application (NIA) said.
Earlier, the last date to submit an application was April 22.

 
The government will auction eight spectrum bands for mobile phone services at a base price of about Rs 96,317 crore.
All the available spectrum in the 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1,800 MHz, 2,100 MHz, 2,300 MHz, 2,500 MHz, 3,300 MHz, and 26 GHz bands are part of the auction.
The spectrum will be assigned for a period of 20 years and successful bidders will be allowed to make payments in 20 equal annual instalments.
The DoT has provided an option to surrender the spectrum acquired through the upcoming auction after a minimum period of 10 years.
Earlier this month, the DoT deferred the spectrum auction by 17 days to June 6 from May 20, as per the amendments made in the notice, inviting applications for the bids.

