Spectrum auction for eight bands to start from 20 May 2024: DoT notice

The upcoming spectrum auction will start from May 20, according to the notice inviting application released by the Department of Telecom on Friday.
Government will auction eight spectrum bands for mobile phone services at a base price of Rs 96,317.65 crore.
Spectrum which is held by certain companies undergoing insolvency processes as well as frequencies expiring this year will also be put on auction.
