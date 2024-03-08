Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Spectrum auction for eight bands to start from 20 May 2024: DoT notice

Government will auction eight spectrum bands for mobile phone services at a base price of Rs 96,317.65 crore

spectrum

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The upcoming spectrum auction will start from May 20, according to the notice inviting application released by the Department of Telecom on Friday.
Government will auction eight spectrum bands for mobile phone services at a base price of Rs 96,317.65 crore.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Spectrum which is held by certain companies undergoing insolvency processes as well as frequencies expiring this year will also be put on auction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

IPL auction 2024 to begin at 1 PM IST today; check streaming details here

IPL 2024 auction - Head to Coetzee: All you need to know about 333 players

Norms against deepfakes and misinformation after elections: Vaishnaw

Number of board seats held by women in India Inc grew in last 5 yrs: Report

Women's day: Gender diversity, inclusion a strategic necessity for biz

Women's day: PM Modi announces Rs 100 cut in price of cooking gas cylinders

India's aviation industry should embrace new safety rules quickly

Topics : Spectrum Auction spectrum allocation spectrum allotment E and V bands in telecom telecom services Telecom Telecom spectrum Telecom spectrum auction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon