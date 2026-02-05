Draft rules, forms under new I-T law likely this week for consultation

After considering the inputs, the government will make necessary changes, if required, and notify the final rules, he added.

“Only thereafter will the income tax portal be updated with new online facilities, including simplified e-filing modules, application forms, validation tools, and tracking options,” the official added. Meanwhile, there would be some overlapping periods for the new and old income tax Acts, he stated.

“It is necessary because the new law applies prospectively to income earned from tax year 2026-27. All past assessment years, ongoing proceedings, revisions, rectifications, appeals, and compliances will continue under the old 1961 Act,” the official added.

According to experts, as the new Act will come into force from April 1, taxpayers will have to adapt quickly, as compliance requirements will apply from day one. “For instance, in the case of remittances, forms such as 15CA and 15CB will need to be filed immediately. Similarly, in TDS-related matters, taxpayers may have to obtain certificates in advance, such as lower deduction certificates, right from the start. Given the limited time available, it will be difficult for taxpayers to fully understand the new provisions. The transition will be challenging, but it is an integral part of the reform process and will require flexibility from all stakeholders,” said Ved Jain, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).