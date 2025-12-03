DRL semaglutide ruling may set precedent for generic makers: Experts

The Delhi High Court’s ruling allowing drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) to manufacture and export its generic version of semaglutide in non-protected markets of patent holder Novo Nordisk may act as a potential precedent setter for other similar cases, according to legal experts.

While the detailed order has not yet been uploaded till the time of going to print, lawyers told Business Standard the Delhi HC ruling allows DRL to make and export semaglutide where Novo Nordisk does not have patent protection, but blocks sales in India till the patent remains valid, that is, till March 2026.

Both DRL and