Home / Industry / News / DRL semaglutide ruling may set precedent for generic makers: Experts

DRL semaglutide ruling may set precedent for generic makers: Experts

Ruling enables production for non-patented markets but bars India sales till 2026; experts say it may shape future drug access cases

This comes on the heels of another Delhi HC ruling that had allowed Hyderabad based Natco Pharma to launch a generic version of Roche’s spinal muscle atrophy (SMA) drug Risdiplam, marketed as Evrysdi.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 8:36 PM IST

The Delhi High Court’s ruling allowing drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) to manufacture and export its generic version of semaglutide in non-protected markets of patent holder Novo Nordisk may act as a potential precedent setter for other similar cases, according to legal experts. 
 
While the detailed order has not yet been uploaded till the time of going to print, lawyers told Business Standard the Delhi HC ruling allows DRL to make and export semaglutide where Novo Nordisk does not have patent protection, but blocks sales in India till the patent remains valid, that is, till March 2026.
 
Both DRL and
