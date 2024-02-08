Dynamatic Tech inks deal with Airbus to make all A220 door variants

Airbus in April said it will scale back production of the A330 family as it transitions to the newer model in part due to lower than expected sales (Photo: Reuters)

India's Dynamatic Technologies and Airbus have signed an agreement to make all door variants for the French planemaker's A220 planes, the two companies said in a press conference on Thursday.

The contract awarded to Dynamatic is the biggest one so far by Airbus for doors, Remi Maillard, President of Airbus India, said.

Dynamatic's Mumbai-listed shares jumped as much as 10.7 per cent after the deal announcement to a record high of 7,780 rupees.

The firm's Chief Executive Officer Udayant Malhoutra said it would deliver the first doors to Airbus early next year.

