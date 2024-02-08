Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dynamatic Tech inks deal with Airbus to make all A220 door variants

Dynamatic's shares jumped as much as 10.7% after the deal announcement to a record high of 7,780 rupees

Airbus

Airbus in April said it will scale back production of the A330 family as it transitions to the newer model in part due to lower than expected sales (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's Dynamatic Technologies and Airbus have signed an agreement to make all door variants for the French planemaker's A220 planes, the two companies said in a press conference on Thursday.
The contract awarded to Dynamatic is the biggest one so far by Airbus for doors, Remi Maillard, President of Airbus India, said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Dynamatic's Mumbai-listed shares jumped as much as 10.7 per cent after the deal announcement to a record high of 7,780 rupees.
The firm's Chief Executive Officer Udayant Malhoutra said it would deliver the first doors to Airbus early next year.
 
(Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi, Writing by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

FAA orders Boeing to halt further Max production increases amid blowout

Boeing delivers 737 Max aircraft to China, ending five-year drought

Chorus of Boeing critics mounts as airline CEOs call out planemaker

Alaska Air grounds Boeing 737 Max-9 fleet after window, fuselage blowout

Lakshadweep tourism: Island to receive Rs 3,600 cr infrastructure upgrade

Railways' mismanagement behind cost overrun in Hajipur-Sagauli project: Rpt

Construction growth in Assam created large-scale job opportunities: Sarma

41 firecracker shops sealed in Jabalpur a day after tragedy in MP's Harda

Need to train more officials to prevent, detect cyber crimes: Mumbai Police

Topics : Aviation industry Airbus A380 Airbus Boeing aviation policy DGCA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon