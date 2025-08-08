ED to widen alleged bank fraud investigation linked to Anil Ambani

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to widen its investigation in the ₹17,000 crore alleged money-laundering case involving industrialist Anil Ambani and summon his key allies. The agency is also likely to call for questioning former senior officials of Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda.

“The ED has already called Sanjay Dangi along with other credit committee members of Reliance Communications

Limited (RCom) and Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), which are the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) companies. Investigation is ongoing, we may call more people into the case,” a senior ED official told Business Standard on the condition of