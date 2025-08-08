Friday, August 08, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / ED to widen alleged bank fraud investigation linked to Anil Ambani

ED to widen alleged bank fraud investigation linked to Anil Ambani

The agency is also likely to call for questioning former senior officials of Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to widen its investigation in the ₹17,000 crore alleged money-laundering case involving industrialist Anil Ambani and summon his key allies. The agency is also likely to call for questioning former senior officials of Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda. 
“The ED has already called Sanjay Dangi along with other credit committee members of Reliance Communications 
Limited (RCom) and Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), which are the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) companies. Investigation is ongoing, we may call more people into the case,” a senior ED official told Business Standard on the condition of
Topics : Enforcement Directorate money laundering case Anil Ambani
