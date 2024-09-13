Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Efficient logistics, paperless system to boost int'l trade: Comm secy

Efficient logistics, paperless system to boost int'l trade: Comm secy

The secretary noted that it is of utmost importance that "we uphold the principles of SCO Charter including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the member states."

Trade, container

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Efficient logistics and paperless system are critical to boost international trade, and strong connectivity is key to foster trade and economic development, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal has said.
However, while making such efforts to bolster connectivity projects, it is essential to build trust as well as transparency in the cooperative efforts, he said addressing meeting of Ministers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Thursday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The secretary noted that it is of utmost importance that "we uphold the principles of SCO Charter including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of the member states."

"Barthwal focused on the importance of efficient logistics for international trade, in which, paperless trading is a critical step towards streamlining cross-border transactions," the commerce ministry said in a statement.
 
He congratulated Pakistan for its Presidency of the Heads of Government of the SCO and welcomed Belarus on becoming the new member of the organisation.
"It was also highlighted that any effort towards fair trade practices cannot be complete without collective effort of the member states within the economies and more transparency to ensure wider economic outcome in the region," it said.
During the meeting, the ministers approved three documents covering different areas of cooperation, including Framework for Cooperation of the SCO Member States in the sphere of Development of the Creative Economy, and Concept of Cooperation between the Trade Promotion Organizations of the members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IPO

Western Carriers collects Rs 148 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

gig workers

Gig hiring to soar by 20% in festive season, e-commerce may lead: Indeed

Ecom Express, Logistics

E-commerce logistics firm Ecom Express files for Rs 2,600 cr worth IPO

logistics, warehouse, infra

Global Distriparks Ltd results: Net profit declines 23% to Rs 49 cr

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Logistics cost will be below 9% of GDP by April next year, says Gadkari

Topics : logistics International trade trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECM Arvind Kejriwal NewsAmbernath Gas LeakPN Gadgil Jewellers IPOiPhone 16 Pre-Order SaleUPSC Mains Admit Card 2024 ReleasedBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon