'Vegas Mall in Delhi saw max average footfall in Q1 among top 25 malls'

Vegas Mall in the national capital witnessed highest average daily footfall during April-June period followed by V3S East Centre Mall in east Delhi and Phoenix Marketcity in Mumbai region, according to a report. GeoIQ, a leading location AI startup, on Friday released the list of top 25 malls in India based on footfall data. It leverages aggregated, anonymised geolocation data from mobile devices and applies advanced machine learning to generate accurate footfall and other insights for any store or location across the country. Vegas Mall (Dwarka, Delhi), V3S East Centre Mall (Delhi) and Phoenix Marketcity (Greater Mumbai) were the top three shopping malls with an average daily footfall of 26,212, 24,282 and 23,000, respectively.

Looking at city-specific data, the top five malls in Mumbai are Phoenix Marketcity (ranked 3rd), R City Mall (ranked 4th), Viviana Mall (ranked 5th), Seawoods Grand Central (ranked 10th), and High Street Phoenix (ranked 12th).

In Delhi NCR, the top five malls include Vegas Mall (ranked 1st), V3S East Centre Mall (ranked 2nd), Pacific Mall, Tagore Garden (ranked 8th), Select Citywalk (ranked 11th), and Gaur City Mall, Greater Noida (ranked 19th).

The top five malls outside major metropolitan areas on the list are Elante Mall, Chandigarh (ranked 6th), Phoenix Marketcity, Pune (ranked 7th), Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad (ranked 9th), Palladium Ahmedabad (ranked 15th), and Lulu Mall, Lucknow (ranked 17th).

Ankita Thakur, Co Founder & Chief Data Officer, GeoIQ shared, "Unlike the online retail space, consumer data and insights from the offline world are not easily available or identifiable. At GeoIQ we are striving to transform that with the prowess of location data and machine learning."



"We believe retail is going to play a pivotal role in India's growth vision. From local kirana stores to sprawling shopping malls, India's retail sector has evolved dramatically," she added.

In 2023-24, GeoIQ facilitated the opening of 850+ offline stores, with a target to quadruple this number in FY 2025.

GeoIQ was founded in 2018 by Devashish Fuloria, Tusheet Shrivastava, and Ankita Thakur. They collect data from over 600 sources, including government and public records, satellite data, ministry reports, and more, to provide consumable location data and insights down to the address level.