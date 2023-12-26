Electronics exports propelled by mobile show sharpest surge in top 10 club

Exports of electronics goods has risen by 24 per cent from April to November as compared with the same period in the last fiscal, the largest increase out of India’s top 10 export categories

The increase has been propelled by mobile exports under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and has pushed electronics up from sixth to fifth position in the top 10.



A gap of $200 million separates electronics from occupying the fourth position, currently held by drugs and pharmaceuticals at $17.9 billion. The gap has narrowed considerably from the earlier figure of $1.3 billion in 2022. (Drugs and